Bhutan gears up for PM Modi’s visit to further boost bilateral economic ties: Report

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Bhutan is getting ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to the Himalayan Kingdom aimed at further strengthening bilateral economic relations through transformative energy and connectivity projects, according to a report in Bhutan Live.

PM Modi’s visit, which has not yet been formally announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, will also coincide with the auspicious 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the revered Fourth Druk Gyalpo, according to the report.

Among the key highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project, a 1,020 MW milestone co-financed by India through grants and concessional loans. The project has the potential of nearly doubling Bhutan’s electricity generation. The clean energy will be exported to India and enhance revenue flows significantly for the Himalayan country, the report states.

PM Modi is also expected to review progress on two new cross-border railway lines being jointly developed by India and Bhutan. The Kokrajhar–Gelephu line will connect Assam to southern Bhutan, while the Banarhat–Samtse line will link West Bengal to Bhutan’s growing industrial region in the southwest. The projects, which were announced in September, will boost cross-border mobility.

The Kokrajhar–Gelephu line, which will pass through six stations and more than 90 bridges, carries a budget of over Nu 4,000 crore (Bhutanese Ngultrum currency) and is expected to be completed in four years. Its terminus, Gelephu, is central to the visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City—an economic and spiritual hub conceptualised by His Majesty The King.

Meanwhile, the Banarhat–Samtse line, with its focus on freight, will support industrial towns in Samtse district, facilitating the cost-efficient export of commodities including quartzite, dolomite, and ferro-silicon, the report explained.

India remains Bhutan’s largest development partner, offering unwavering support through successive Five Year Plans. Under Bhutan’s current 13th Plan (2024-29), India has pledged Nu 10,000 crore, reaffirming its role in community development and national growth.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has visited New Delhi twice this year, as part of the regular engagement and a shared commitment to strong bilateral ties.

