Bharat1.AI to establish first-ever ‘humanity centric AI City’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) Bengaluru-based AI infrastructure company Bharat1.AI on Tuesday announced plans to build a 'Humanity‑First AI City' here, "for model training, fine‑tuning and inference" by hosting over 10,000 AI researchers and innovators by year‑end.

The company called the initiative, "a city-scale research and infrastructure initiative designed to advance foundational Agentic and Physical AI systems in real-world environments," according to its statement.

"The B1 AI Superpark -- a 5 lakh sq. ft. AI research and innovation campus in Sarjapura will bring together leading Indian institutions including The Airawat Research Foundation (IIT Kanpur), SPARC(Safety, Privacy & AI Research Centre, IISc), Wadhwani school of AI & Intelligent Systems(IIT Kanpur), BITS Pilani, iSPIRT Foundation, IIT Ropar as early foundational research partners," it said.

The Phase 1 of the initiative will "develop and stress‑test universal basic intelligence frameworks in controlled, real‑world conditions and build open city‑scale world models using structured, high-quality multimodal data, and creating robust validation layers for agentic and physical AI systems before they are deployed at scale," the statement further said.

The campus will feature connectivity up to 400 Gbps to major AI cloud platforms with sub-millisecond latency, enabling large-scale experimentation without data bottlenecks.

Over the next 36 months, the initiative will expand beyond the Superpark into a broader AI City testbed -- enabling Indian and global organisations to test and deploy AI systems in dynamic urban-scale environments, the firm said.

“Scaling systems without validating them in complex, real-world environments is a risk we cannot afford. Bharat1.AI is our moonshot for humanity — a commitment to build real world foundational intelligence that is safe, verifiable, and aligned with human values,” said Umakant Soni, Co‑Founder and CEO of Bharat1.AI.

The India AI Impact Summit, one of the largest artificial intelligence gatherings in the Global South, entered its second day, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, industry executives, etc.

The five-day summit, which ends on February 20, will see the participation of over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 heads of state, 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers, along with over 500 global AI leaders comprising CEOs, founders, academicians, researchers, CTOs and philanthropic organisations.

