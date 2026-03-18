Bharat Taxi spends Rs 5 crore, generates Rs 35 crore income for drivers: Govt

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that the Bharat Taxi platform has generated over Rs 35 crore in income for drivers with a modest investment of around Rs 5 crore so far, while creating employment opportunities for nearly 20,000 drivers and 200 support staff.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, is emerging as a major step towards empowering drivers and promoting inclusive growth in the mobility sector.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the initiative is designed to put drivers, referred to as ‘Sarathis’, at the centre of ownership and decision-making.

“Unlike traditional app-based cab services, Bharat Taxi operates on a cooperative model where drivers are members and stakeholders, allowing them to retain full earnings from rides,” HM Shah stated.

The platform does not charge any commission from drivers. Instead, it follows a subscription-based model, ensuring that drivers get fair and transparent income.

Passengers, on the other hand, are charged only the trip fare based on distance and time, without additional convenience fees or surge pricing.

Bharat Taxi was established on June 6, 2025, under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and was officially launched on February 5, 2026.

It has been set up by eight national-level cooperative institutions as part of the government’s broader push to strengthen the cooperative sector under the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

Currently, the service is operational in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, as well as in cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath, and Dwarka in Gujarat.

The government said expansion to other states and Union Territories will be done in phases, depending on approvals and operational readiness.

To become a member, drivers must own a vehicle and hold a valid driving licence. They are required to buy at least one share in the cooperative, which has an authorised share capital of Rs 300 crore.

The structure ensures democratic participation, where members are involved in key decisions related to operations and management.

The government said the project has not only boosted driver incomes but also created a sustainable and dignified alternative to aggregator-based models.

--IANS

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