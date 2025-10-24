Bharat International Rice Conference aims to unlock Rs 1.80 lakh crore worth new markets

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, to be held in the national capital at the end of this month from October 30 to 31, aims to unlock opportunities to the tune of Rs 1.80 lakh crore in new rice markets across the world, according to a Commerce Ministry statement issued on Friday.

Addressing the curtain raiser of (BIRC) 2025 here on Friday, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) chairman Abhishek Dev informed that the foreign ministers of the Philippines, Ghana, Namibia, and Gambia will participate in the two-day event at Bharat Mandapam here.

India is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of rice, supplying to over 172 countries. Therefore, BIRC 2025 will provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to position their presence in global food supply chains, he explained.

This programme aims to demonstrate that Indian rice varieties are authentic, high‑performance substitutes in target cuisines, unlocking Rs 1.80 lakh crore in new markets and catalysing Rs 25,000 crore in export MoUs at the event, according to an official statement.

Over 3,000 farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), more than 1,000 foreign buyers from 80 countries, and 2,500 exporters, millers, and allied industries are likely to participate in the event.

A Culinary Experience Zone, curated by IREF and APEDA with IRRI and ITC Hotels, will showcase Indian rice in international cuisines through chef demonstrations and tasting counters. Sensory panels and buyer clinics will assess quality and preferences, while instant export onboarding facilities will help convert interest into trade MoUs on the spot, the statement said.

BIRC 2025 will include a broad spectrum of thematic activities and sessions. A coffee table book encapsulating India’s rich rice heritage—covering both Basmati and non-Basmati varieties, historical GI stories, farmer narratives, and innovations—will be unveiled at the event.

Conceived as a global platform aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the conference will bring together producers, exporters, importers, policymakers, financiers, logisticians, research institutions, and allied service providers to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and resilience in the global rice trade. Sustainability, innovation, and transparent, rules-based commerce will be at the core of the deliberation, the statement explained.

Organised by the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF), a national-level body representing over 7,500 exporters and allied stakeholders across India, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the conference has received support from several line Ministries, Departments, and State Governments.

India produced around 150 million tonnes of rice in 2024-25, accounting for about 28 per cent of global output. In FY 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million metric tonnes of rice valued at approximately $12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.

Highlighting the importance of rice in global food systems, BIRC 2025 underscores that rice is the backbone of global food security, with production having tripled since 1961—from 216 million tonnes to nearly 776 million tonnes. Over four billion people depend on rice for sustenance and income, and approximately 150 million smallholder farmers cultivate the crop across more than 100 countries. The global rice industry is valued at around $330 billion, making it the third most-traded food commodity.

Given that rice cultivation is resource-intensive—using nearly 24-30 per cent of global irrigation water and spanning about 167 million hectares—the conference will address innovations in agronomy, irrigation, certification, and traceability to promote sustainability and reduce the sector’s environmental footprint.

