Bengaluru ranks 26th in global AI City Index, Singapore secures top spot

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Bengaluru has been ranked at 26th position in the global artificial intelligence (AI) city index and is India's top AI R&D and data centre hub, according to a report.

Market research firm Counterpoint Research's '2025 AI City Index' revealed that several Indian cities are rising quickly in the rankings. Bengaluru, Riyadh, Hangzhou, and São Paulo are among the fastest-growing AI cities in the world, it said.

Bengaluru has established itself as a global AI R&D and data centre hub and was first in the rankings of Indian cities, followed by Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

While Bengaluru has many startups attracting foreign investment, the report said that Mumbai and Delhi are using AI creatively in traffic management and public security, and will rise in future rankings.

The local administration is discovering creative methods to use AI for traffic management, public safety, and other purposes, but Indian cities would benefit from a stronger roadmap and regulatory environment, it said.

In global rankings, Singapore has been ranked the world’s top AI city, followed by Seoul, Beijing, Dubai, and San Francisco as the top five.

A vibrant startup ecosystem and a strong collaborative alliance between the public and private sectors in healthcare, transportation and telecommunication fuelled Singapore's rise. Seoul also excelled in implementing AI in verticals such as healthcare and education. Beijing announced formal AI education training for all primary and secondary school students starting in 2025.

Due to investments especially in supercomputing, the gap between North America and China will certainly narrow from next year onwards, the report said.

Microsoft was the most active vendor as it extended its AI data centre presence, conducted AI training, and opened AI innovation hubs. Google and Amazon followed suit expanding their footprints along the same lines, according to the report.

