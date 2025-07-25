Average utilisation of 10 pc GBS for northeast reached up to 114 pc in some years: Minister

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In the last 11 years, the average utilisation of the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for the northeastern states has exceeded expectations, touching 104 per cent, 112 per cent, and even 114 per cent in certain years, according to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Chairing a meeting of the consultative committee here, he said that ministries with ongoing shortfalls are being closely guided to set realistic targets, with strategic focus on high-value departments.

Scindia also underscored the critical role of MPs in identifying impactful projects and assured them that the DoNER Ministry will continue serving as an effective bridge between states, central ministries, and elected representatives.

The meeting was held to review and discuss further strengthening of coordination under the provision of the 10 per cent GBS for the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ states.

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-ministerial coordination, expediting grievance redressal, and ensuring that the mandated GBS allocation is translated into tangible development outcomes across the eight Ashtalakshmi states.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach, aligning this effort with the broader vision of a #ViksitNortheast and India’s Act East Policy.

Meanwhile, the recently concluded 'Rising North East Investors Summit 2025' attracted investments worth around Rs 5 lakh crore, making the region a true engine of India’s overall progress.

Where there used to be nine airports in 2014, 17 airports have been built in the northeast. States like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim did not even have a single airport for 65 years. Today, Arunachal Pradesh has four airports and Sikkim has one airport, according to the minister.

There were 10,000 km of national highways in 2014. Today, there are 16,000 km of national highways.

The northeastern region holds the key to India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat at 2047, according to the minister.

—IANS

