Mahindra Launches XUV700 Ebony Edition, Starting at Rs19.64 Lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched the XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition, a premium and striking new variant of its popular SUV.

With a starting price of Rs19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive edition boasts a dual black-and-silver aesthetic, promising to 'Outshine the Dark' with its commanding presence and sophisticated design.

Designed for those who seek distinction, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition features a sleek Stealth black exterior complemented by brushed silver skid plates.

The black-on-black grille inserts and blacked-out ORVMs add to its aggressive front profile, while the R18 black alloy wheels further enhance its road presence. This meticulous blend of black and silver elements reinforces Mahindra's philosophy of creating an SUV that exudes confidence and sophistication.

Stepping into the XUV700 Ebony Edition reveals a refined and elegant cabin. The interiors feature premium black leatherette upholstery, blacked-out trims, and silver accents adorning the centre console and door panels.

A contrasting light grey roof liner adds an extra touch of sophistication, while dark-chrome air vents elevate the premium appeal. The result is a space that seamlessly merges modern luxury with an upscale driving experience.

The XUV700 Ebony Edition is tailored for individuals who demand excellence.

Whether tackling rugged terrains on weekend adventures or cruising through urban landscapes, this limited edition SUV offers a perfect blend of capability, comfort, and style.

Over 250,000 units of Mahindra XUV700 have been sold in the last 43 months since its launch in 2021. Mahindra says the introduction of the Ebony Edition enhances its appeal, offering a bold and refined driving experience.

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition is available in multiple variants with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The AX7 (7-seater FWD) variant starts at Rs19.64 lakh for the petrol manual transmission (MT), while the petrol automatic transmission (AT) is priced at Rs21.14 lakh. The diesel MT variant is available for Rs20.14 lakh, whereas the diesel AT is priced at Rs21.79 lakh.

For those opting for the AX7 L (7-seater FWD) variant, the petrol MT option is not available. However, the petrol AT version is priced at Rs23.34 lakh. The diesel MT variant comes in at Rs22.39 lakh, while the diesel AT is priced at Rs24.14 lakh. (ANI)