India's automobile sector recorded stable sales in July: SIAM

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The sales of automobiles in the country posted a "stable performance" in July this year, across all segments including passenger vehicles (cars and utility vehicles), two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycle, to cross a total of 26.98 lakh units during the month, according to a Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) statement released on Thursday.

The two-wheeler segment grew by 8.7 per cent in July 2025, as compared to July 2024, with sales surpassing 15.67 lakh units. Scooter sales grew by 16.2 per cent to 6,43,169 in July as compared with 5,53,642 units in the corresponding month last year. Similarly, motorcycle sales grew by 4.7 per cent to 8,90,107 units during the month as compared with 8,50,489 units in July 2024.

The three-wheeler segment posted its highest-ever July sales at 0.69 lakh units, which represents a growth of 17.5 per cent as compared to the same month of the previous year.

However, the overall sentiment in the passenger vehicle segment, comprising cars and utility vehicles, has remained subdued so far, with a marginal de-growth of (-) 0.2 per cent at 3.41 lakh units in July, compared to the same month last year, according to the SIAM statement.

“All vehicle segments posted stable performance in July 2025, as compared to July 2024. With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian auto industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months,” SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

”In terms of exports, the total PV exports during the month grew by 8.7 per cent to around 67,292 units as compared with 61,929 units in July last year.

Total two-wheeler exports grew by 33.5 per cent to 4,33,873 units in July this year as compared to 3,24,908 units in the corresponding month last year.

Meanwhile, passenger vehicles have recorded their highest-ever exports in Q1 of 2025-26 at 2.04 Lakh units, registering a growth of 13.2 per cent over Q1 of 2024-25, according to SIAM data.

Export growth in this segment was driven by stable demand across most markets, with strong performance in the Middle East and Latin America. Revival in neighbouring markets like Sri Lanka and Nepal, rising demand from Japan, and growing exports under FTAs, such as Australia, also contributed to the overall uptick, the statement said.

Exports of two-wheelers shot up to 1.14 million units with a robust growth of 23.2 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26, over Q1 of last year. This growth was driven by a revival in neighbouring markets and continued growth momentum across key export markets.

