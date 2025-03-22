Aston Martin Vanquish launched at price of Rs 8.85 cr ex-showroom in India

New Delhi: Aston Martin has officially launched the highly anticipated Vanquish in India, marking the return of one of its most iconic nameplates, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs8.85 crore (without options).

The Vanquish is now available for booking in India, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

At the heart of this model lies a 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine that delivers an astounding 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, making it the most powerful engine in its class.

This potent powertrain ensures that the Vanquish can reach a blistering top speed of 214mph, making it the fastest series production car ever from Aston Martin.

A major highlight of the Vanquish is its new chassis structure, which sees a +80mm increase in wheelbase for improved stability and ride comfort.

The result is a blend of supercar performance, refined luxury, and precise driving dynamics. Technical innovations such as the Bilstein DTX dampers, Electronic Rear Differential (e-diff), and the specially developed 21-inch Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres elevate the driving experience, making every journey an exhilarating one.

Inside, the Vanquish redefines ultra-luxury, featuring a full-length panoramic glass roof that adds to the sense of openness and sophistication.

The bespoke infotainment system, designed with the latest technology, provides a seamless connection to the modern world while maintaining an elegant and intuitive interface.

Limited to fewer than 1,000 units per year, the Vanquish promises exclusivity, ensuring that owners enjoy not only a powerful and dynamic performance but also an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury.

This stunning model is a true testament to Aston Martin's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and design excellence.

With the return of the Vanquish, Aston Martin once again reaffirms its position as the purveyor of the finest supercars, offering a product that combines breathtaking performance, cutting-edge technology, and extraordinary luxury, all within one exceptional package. (ANI)