Audi India to raise car prices by up to 2 pc from April 1

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Audi India on Thursday announced that it will increase the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent starting April 1, 2026.

The German luxury carmaker said the price hike will apply across its entire model range in the country.

The company said the decision has been taken due to rising input costs and fluctuations in currency rates, which have increased overall expenses for the automaker.

According to Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, the company has tried to keep the impact of the price increase as low as possible for customers.

“Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers,” Dhillon said.

The price revision will be applicable on the ex-showroom prices of all Audi models sold in India.

The company currently offers a range of luxury sedans and SUVs in the country and regularly reviews prices to offset changes in costs and exchange rate movements.

Meanwhile, the German luxury car manufacturer announced last year that they sold 2,128 units in the country in the January-June period last year.

According to the automaker, ‘Audi Approved: plus’, the pre-owned car business, showed resilience with steady performance and grew by 10 per cent in the January-June period (H1 2025).

The brand currently has 26 pre-owned car facilities and will be adding more facilities this year.

“While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth. By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, we continue to reinforce brand loyalty,” said Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

