Attero achieves Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification, becomes first e-waste recycler to receive recognition

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Attero, India's largest critical minerals firm and the world's most technologically advanced urban miner, has been awarded the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Certification, one of the most respected global recognitions for responsible business conduct and transparent precious metal supply chains.

This certification is awarded only to organisations that meet rigorous standards across human rights, labour practices, environmental care and responsible sourcing.

Attero is now the first and only e-waste company to be certified under the RJC framework, placing recycled precious metals recovered from electronic waste on the same credibility platform as materials produced by some of the world’s most trusted jewellery houses.

The RJC includes globally recognised names such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., De Beers, Rolex, Bulgari and Richemont, all long-standing advocates of traceable and ethical supply chains.

Attero joins this group as a certified producer of high-purity recycled gold and silver that originates entirely from discarded electronic devices, offering a responsible alternative to metals sourced from conventional mining.

“The RJC Certification reflects years of effort focused on building a responsible and transparent supply chain for critical and precious metals. It strengthens the credibility of recycled materials and supports global climate goals by reducing the need for high-emission mining activity. Our work proves that sustainability and technology can reshape material sourcing, while supporting India’s ambitions to build self-reliance in critical minerals. We are proud to contribute to a cleaner and more responsible future for the jewellery industry and for advanced manufacturing sectors that rely on these materials,” said Rohan Gupta, Co-founder and COO, Attero.

This milestone reinforces the significance of Attero’s sustainability-driven value chain. The company’s Roorkee facility stands as one of the most advanced recycling plants in the world, designed around circular principles and built to operate entirely with renewable energy.

In 2024, the Roorkee site completed its transition to hydroelectric power, removing fossil-fuel dependency and cutting Scope 2 emissions. Attero continues to increase green power usage through a mix of on-site renewable installations and renewable-power purchase agreements.

Through proprietary deep-tech processes, Attero extracts more than 22 critical metals, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese.

The Roorkee facility achieves recovery efficiencies above 98 per cent and material purity greater than 99.9 per cent. Attero holds 47 global patents with more than 200 patents filed to support long-term leadership in sustainable resource recovery.

With this achievement, Attero reinforces the role of urban mining as a scalable pathway to cleaner and more secure material supply chains and sets a new direction for responsible precious metal recovery within the jewellery and recycling ecosystem.

