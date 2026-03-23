At Rs 5,31,610, Delhi's per capita income 2.5 times above national level: Economic Survey

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) At Rs 5,31,610, Delhi's per capita income is estimated to be around 2.5 times higher than the national level during 2025-26, said the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the State Assembly on Monday.

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The report, presented on the opening day of the Budget Session, said that as per advance estimate the per capita income registered a growth of 7.92 per cent over 2024-25.

The survey noted that Delhi has maintained its consistent revenue surplus. The budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 (Budget Estimates) is Rs 9,661.31 crore, which is 0.73 per cent of the GSDP.

Tax collection of the Delhi government for 2025-26 is budgeted with a growth of 15.54 per cent over the previous year (as per Budget Estimates 2025-26), the report said.

Sharing data on the health sector, the report pointed towards an improvement in hospitals bed availability per 1,000 population.

"Beds per 1,000 persons increased from 2.73 in 2015-16 to 2.84 in 2025-26 in Delhi. Number of beds in Delhi government hospitals increased from 12,464 in 2020 to 15,659 in December 2025," it said, pointing to 40 multispecialty and super specialty hospitals, 98 allopathic dispensaries, 64 seed primary urban health centres, 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandis and 48 polyclinics, apart from others.

On the issue of clean environment and mobility, the Survey said that there was a notable improvement in days with 'good air quality', increasing from 159 days in 2018 to 200 days in 2025.

Pointing toward a strong foundation of renewable energy, the report said that the city has a total capacity of 509 MW to 425 MW solar and 84 MW waste-to-energy.

The report also took note of the priority to green transport with 20 per cent budget allocation for public transport and the city leading the nation in electric mobility with 4,338 electric buses on roads.

On the water supply front, the report added that about 93.5 per cent households of Delhi now have access to piped water supply.

"Water production during summer season is being maintained at about 1,000 MGD per day consistently. Water is supplied to about 25 million population of Delhi through existing water supply network comprising of 15,700 km long pipelines and more than 123 underground reservoirs," it said.

Sharing economy's sectoral data, the report added that Delhi's economy has a predominant service sector with its share of contribution to Gross State Value Added (at current prices) at 86.32 per cent during 2025-26, followed by contribution of secondary sector (12.88 per cent) and primary sector (0.8 per cent).

--IANS

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