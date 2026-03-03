Assam accounts for 90 pc of India’s Muga silk production: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted Assam's dominant position in India’s silk sector, stating that the State accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country’s Muga silk production and around 65 per cent of Eri silk output, making it the global hub of these indigenous silks.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said that Assam’s Muga and Eri silk industries play a crucial role in sustaining rural livelihoods, strengthening the State’s agrarian economy and reinforcing the vision of #AtmanirbharAssam.

He added that the traditional silk sector remains one of the key pillars of Assam’s self-reliant growth model.

“Muga and Eri are not just textiles, they are symbols of our heritage and engines of our rural economy,” the Chief Minister said, underlining the cultural and economic significance of the silk industry in the State.

Sarma further noted that the Assam government has undertaken a series of initiatives to support and revitalise the silk sector, with a focus on increasing productivity, improving market access and ensuring sustainable income for weavers and rearers.

These measures include financial assistance to silk farmers, infrastructure development, skill upgradation programmes and promotion of Assam silk in national and international markets.

The State government has also emphasised modernisation of sericulture practices while preserving traditional techniques, enabling artisans to meet contemporary demand without compromising on authenticity.

Special schemes have been rolled out to empower women weavers, who form the backbone of Assam’s silk industry.

Muga silk, known for its natural golden sheen and durability, is unique to Assam and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, while Eri silk is valued for its eco-friendly and cruelty-free production process.

Together, these silks contribute significantly to employment generation in rural and semi-urban areas.

The Chief Minister reiterated that strengthening the silk sector remains a priority for the government as part of its broader strategy to boost indigenous industries, enhance exports and create a resilient rural economy rooted in Assam’s traditional strengths.

