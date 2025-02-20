Asia Economic Dialogue 2025 in Pune Focuses on Global Economic Resilience

Pune: The 9th edition of the Asia Economic Dialogue (AED), jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Pune International Centre, commenced in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday.

The Dialogue will take place from February 20 to 22, 2025, at Pune International Centre.

AED is the Ministry's annual flagship 'Track 1.5 Dialogue' on geo-economics, co-hosted in collaboration with the Pune International Centre.

"The 9th edition of the Asia Economic Dialogue, jointly organized by @MEAIndia & @PuneIntCentre, commenced today in Pune," Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

Mr.@PiyushGoyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry delivered the inaugural address at the dialogue. Speaking on the theme "Economic Resilience & Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation," he highlighted the role of trade, innovation & technology in shaping the future & India's commitment to a sustainable & inclusive development," he added.

According to the MEA, the theme of the current edition of the Dialogue is " Economic Resilience and Resurgence in an Era of Fragmentation."

"The Dialogue will explore key contemporary topics in geoeconomics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, economic imperatives of Cyber Security, facets of Blue Economy in Indian Ocean Region & beyond, the challenges and prospects for the International Monetary System, unlocking the potential of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and impact of Climate Change on global economy. The Dialogue also aims to address the complexities of economic fragmentation and identify actionable pathways for resilience and resurgence," the MEA said in a statement.

"AED 2025 will bring together political leaders and senior government officials, a diverse group of academicians, policymakers, and industry experts from India and abroad for deliberations, with a forward-leaning agenda. (ANI)