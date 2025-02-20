Apple Unveils In-House C1 Modem with iPhone 16E Launch

Cupertino: Apple has officially introduced its first in-house iPhone modem, the C1, with the launch of the iPhone 16E.

This significant development marks a major milestone in Apple's efforts to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm's 5G chips.

The C1 modem is touted as the most power-efficient modem in a phone, contributing to the iPhone 16E's impressive battery life.

According to Apple's official website, the phone's internal design has been optimized to support a larger battery, resulting in up to 26 hours of video playback.

The C1 modem covers a range of low-end 5G spectrum, similar to the iPhone 16, but lacks mmWave capabilities, which offer gigabit-level throughput.

Despite this, the introduction of the C1 modem in the iPhone 16E represents a significant step forward for Apple's in-house chip development, as per The Verge.

The development of the C1 modem has been a long time coming, with Apple acquiring Intel's cell modem business in 2019.

While there may be concerns about the modem's performance, Apple's decision to debut the C1 in the more affordable iPhone 16E may help to mitigate any potential issues.

The iPhone 16E is available for preorder starting tomorrow and will ship on February 28th. (ANI)