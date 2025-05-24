Apple expanding India manufacturing shows global confidence in country: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Apple’s decision to expand iPhone manufacturing in India despite challenges shows the growing global confidence in the country's manufacturing ecosystem, BJP's Kerala unit President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has said.

By the end of 2025, about 25 per cent of all iPhones will be made in India, up from virtually zero a few years ago, when China dominated Apple’s supply chain.

“Thanks to forward-thinking policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and sustained efforts by the Indian government, India is fast becoming a global hub for high-tech manufacturing,” said Chandrasekhar in a post on X social media platform.

Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, has invested Rs 12,700 crore in India, with other partners like Pegatron and Wistron also scaling up operations.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major’s facility in Bengaluru is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June.

“India is well on track to hit $300 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2027, with $120 billion targeted for exports,” he noted.

Just a decade ago, over 80 per cent of smartphones in India were imported, and smartphone exports were negligible.

“I’m proud to have played a part in strengthening the India-Apple partnership. This is just the beginning,” Chandrasekhar noted.

Apple's contract manufacturers in India are already scaling up their operations. Foxconn's plant in Bengaluru could produce up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity. Apple's manufacturing strength in India is already impressive.

In the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributing nearly 50 per cent of Apple's exports.

Exports from Foxconn's factory have jumped more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Today, India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Apple's total iPhone production worldwide, showing how important the country has become for the brand's global plans.

The Indian market is also witnessing strong growth for Apple. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than three million iPhones were shipped from India -- a new record.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened a 50 per cent tax on all imports from the European Union as well a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US.

--IANS

na/