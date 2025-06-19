Amid Iranian missile strike, Israeli stock market surges to 52-week high

New Delhi: In a striking display of investor confidence, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange surged to a 52-week high on Thursday, even after Iran launched a fresh missile attack targeting, among other places, the stock exchange building itself.

According to local media reports from Israel, Iran fired 25 missiles in a new wave of attacks early Thursday, damaging several sites, including the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building.

Despite this direct hit, the Israeli stock market remained largely unaffected, with investors showing resilience amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Tel Aviv All Share Index rose 0.5 per cent to reach 2,574, marking its highest level in the past 52 weeks.

Other major indices, such as the TA-35 and TA-125, were also trading in the green and hit their respective 52-week highs of 2,810 and 2,850.

The TA-125 Index, which represents the largest companies on the Israeli stock exchange, has shown strong gains since hostilities between Iran and Israel intensified on June 13.

The index has climbed nearly 5 per cent so far in June. In comparison, it had risen 6.55 per cent in May and 4.53 per cent in April -- reflecting sustained market optimism despite the geopolitical risks.

Reports also indicate that the Iranian missile strikes caused damage to a major hospital in southern Israel.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong warning to Iran, saying the Islamic Republic would “pay a heavy price” for targeting Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed that the Israeli military has been ordered to intensify its operations against Iran.

Meanwhile, an Iranian ballistic missile hit Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Israel, seriously injuring several patients, doctors, and staff members.

In a post on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “Soroka Hospital in Beersheba — where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Arab Bedouins receive care — was just struck by an indiscriminate Iranian ballistic missile. Israel will continue to do what is necessary to protect all its people, from all walks of life.”

