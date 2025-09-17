Aman Gupta thanks PM Modi for redefining leadership

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Consumer tech company boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Wednesday shared a post on social media platform X, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication and work ethic.

Posting on the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday, Gupta said PM Modi had redefined what leadership looks like by working tirelessly for the nation.

Recounting his experience of spending a day with PM Modi in France during Bastille Day celebrations, Gupta said he was amazed at the Prime Minister’s energy and schedule.

“From attending the parade early in the morning to back-to-back business meetings with Indian and French delegates, followed by a dinner at the Louvre and midnight fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, PM Modi showed no signs of slowing down,” Gupta recalled.

Gupta admitted that he himself was exhausted by the end of the day, but when he woke up late the next morning, the Prime Minister was already in the UAE meeting government officials.

“For years, we grew up believing that politicians don’t work hard. That belief doesn’t stand anymore. When national leaders work with the same intensity (and more) of a startup founder, the least we can do is raise the bar for ourselves,” Gupta wrote.

Wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday, Gupta said, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi. Thank you for redefining what leadership looks like.”

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Modi’s journey has been one of grit and determination.

From his modest beginnings as the son of a tea seller, to traveling across India for spiritual insights in his youth, to his rise in politics through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, Modi has remained deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy.

He became Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001 and served until 2014 before taking office as India’s Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. Modi is currently serving his third consecutive term.

--IANS

pk