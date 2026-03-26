All fuel outlets operating normally, rapid rollout of PNG connections underway: Centre

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) All retail outlets are operating normally with sufficient petrol and diesel stocks to meet national demand, according to the government, while a rapid rollout of PNG connections is currently underway across the country.

Read More

All refineries are operating at a high capacity with adequate crude inventories. While panic buying did occur in some areas due to rumours, the government has confirmed that all retail outlets are operating normally.

Moreover, the government is maintaining 100 per cent supply for domestic PNG and CNG transport. Supply to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid is being sustained at approximately 80 per cent of average consumption to ensure their economic continuity and India’s progress.

Meanwhile, the government has notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026. This creates a streamlined, time-bound framework for nationwide pipeline expansion, aiming to accelerate PNG network growth and bypass land access delays.

A single-day record of 9,046 new PNG connections was achieved across over 110 geographical areas. To support this, entities like IGL and GAIL are offering new incentives, while the DDA in Delhi has permitted 24/7 pipeline laying and waived road restoration charges.

In the meantime, the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) has been advised to dispose of CGD applications within 10 days, while the PNGRB has directed that connections for residential schools, hostels, and community kitchens be prioritised and completed within five days.

The overall commercial LPG allocation to States/UTs has increased to 50 per cent. This additional supply is prioritised for essential sectors, including restaurants, dhabas, hotels, and 5kg FTL cylinders for migrant labourers.

The Centre has offered an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to States and Union Territories, specifically linked to their progress in transitioning consumers from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

Importantly, under the Essential Commodities Act, authorities conducted over 2,700 raids in a single day, seizing 2,000 cylinders. To date, more than 650 FIRs have been registered and 155 individuals arrested for malpractices.

To ease LPG demand, an additional 48,000 KL of kerosene has been allocated to the States. Furthermore, the Union Ministry of Coal has ordered increased allotments to small and medium consumers to provide alternative energy options.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme beyond March 31, 2026, for a period of five years with a budget outlay of Rs 1,800 crore.

Also, a hundred new airports will be developed in challenge mode at an average cost of Rs 100 crore per airport and 200 modern helipads will be developed under the Modified UDAN scheme.

--IANS

na/dpb