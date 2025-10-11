Akasa Air's Pune-Delhi flight suffers bird hit, lands safely

New Delhi: An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird hit but landed safely in the national capital without any incident, the airline said. All passengers and crew members were safely deplaned following landing.

Flight QP1607, operating a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, arrived in Delhi shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.

“The aircraft is being examined by our engineering team in accordance with the airline’s standard operating procedures and will be released for service after a thorough inspection,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft was originally scheduled to operate a subsequent flight from Delhi to Goa later in the day. However, the departure was delayed for a few hours as another aircraft was deployed for the route.

Earlier last month, Akasa Air systems were facing technical issues, due to which some of its online services were not working.

In an announcement made on the social media platform X, the airline said that booking, check-in, and managing booking services may remain temporarily unavailable.

"Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Air said in its post.

The airline assured that its teams are working with service providers to fix the problem.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," the statement said.

Akasa Air has advised passengers with immediate travel plans to arrive at the airport early and complete the check-in process at its counters.

“Passengers with immediate travel plans are requested to reach the airport early to check in at our counters,” it said.

The system issue came a day after Akasa Air had alerted passengers about possible delays due to heavy rains in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune.

