Airbus projects India's aircraft fleet to triple by 2035

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Global aerospace giant Airbus has projected India’s commercial aircraft fleet to triple in size to 2,250 aircraft over the next decade, as the country grows to become the third-largest civil aviation market in the world by 2035.

This fleet expansion is driven both by the Indian aviation market boom and the Indian airlines’ ambition to expand on international routes, a top Airbus executive said on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, the aviation exhibition and summit, here on Thursday.

Airbus India and South Asia President and Managing Director Jurgen Westermeier told media that this three-fold increase in aircraft over 100 seats from the 2025 fleet levels marks one of the most aggressive expansions in global aviation history.

The requirement for aircraft will be driven by a unique blend of the fastest economic growth among G20 nations, deeper government spending on infrastructure and a fundamental shift in Indian consumer behaviour, with per capita air travel rising from 0.13 to 0.29 over the next decade.

As a result, passenger traffic in India will grow at 8.9 per cent per annum by 2035, the fastest among the major economies and well above the long-term global average.

To keep this scaled-up fleet airborne, the requirement of pilots is set to surge to 35,000 by 2035, up from the current 12,000, while the technical workforce must grow to 34,000, tripling the current strength of 11,000, Westermeier said

"We are witnessing the centre of global aviation shift toward the east. India’s fleet expansion will not only enhance domestic mobility but will also position the country as a dominant hub for international transit. Therefore, the next chapter of Indian aviation must ensure its operating models evolve at the same pace as the expansion in its fleet and network," he said.

"Airbus is uniquely placed to support this growth with the A320 Family for domestic expansion and the A321XLR and A350 to lead India’s medium-to-long-haul international ambitions."

As the fleet triples, India will rapidly pivot to become a hub for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). The market for airframes, engines and components is set to triple to $9.5 billion by 2035.

Indian airlines are also expected to spend up to $1 billion by 2035 on digitalisation of flight, ground and technical operations as well as cyber security and aircraft connectivity, he said.

The fleet growth will be met with an equally ambitious infrastructure roadmap where the government will increase the number of operational airports by 50, bringing the national total to approximately 200 by 2035. The additional infrastructure spend will help sustain high-frequency operations, he added.

