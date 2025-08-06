Airbus names Jurgen Westermeier as new India and South Asia head

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Airbus on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jurgen Westermeier as its new President and Managing Director for India and South Asia.

The 53-year-old, who is currently serving as Executive Vice-President and Chief Procurement Officer at Airbus, will take charge on September 1.

Westermeier will replace Remi Maillard, who has been named Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at Airbus.

India is an important market for Airbus, with a strong presence in both commercial aircraft and defence.

In his new role, Westermeier will lead Airbus’ operations in India and South Asia, covering commercial aircraft, defence and space, and helicopters.

He will be responsible for driving sales and expanding the company’s presence in the region, including services, engineering, digital solutions, innovation, and training.

Airbus said he will also focus on strengthening the company’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives by supporting projects aligned with the government’s vision.

Westermeier joined Airbus in 2020 as Chief Procurement Officer, managing procurement across all divisions and leading the development of processes and tools to improve efficiency.

The company said that through the years he has forged strong partnerships with suppliers and led the development and application of procurement processes and tools across the company.

Before joining Airbus, he began his career in 1998 with BMW. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany.

--IANS

pk