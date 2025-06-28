Air India SATS sacks 4 senior officials amid public outrage over party video

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Air India SATS (AISATS) has sacked four senior officials after a video of an office party in Gurugram went viral, triggering widespread shock and outrage over the callous attitude of the staffers as the nation mourns the death of 270 people in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

The video, which featured AISATS Chief Operating Officer Abraham Zachariah and other officials dancing to blaring music, was widely condemned on social media.

AISATS is a company that provides airport ground services. It is a joint venture, owned equally (50-50) by two companies -- Air India Limited, which is part of the Tata Group, and SATS Limited, a company that offers airport services and food solutions.

The party, which took place on June 20, was attended by Bengaluru International Airport Limited’s GM and head Sampreet Kotian, AISATS’ Chief Operating Officer Abraham Zakaria, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, sources told IANS.

This insensitive celebration came at a time when many families were still waiting to see their loved ones for the last time, and funeral pyres were yet to cool.

As of Friday morning, only 202 of the 220 identified bodies had been handed over to families.

Several others remain in morgues, their DNA still being matched, as authorities continue the difficult task of identification.

AISATS, the company responsible for ground handling of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- that crashed -- at Delhi airport and the load sheet for its Ahmedabad to London Gatwick leg, finds itself at the centre of controversy -- not just for its role in the chain of operations, but now also for its seemingly tone-deaf behaviour following the disaster.

"AISATS is aware of a video being circulated on social media that, unfortunately, is completely out of context. Notwithstanding, we sincerely regret any emotional discomfort this may have caused," an AISATS spokesperson said in a statement shared with IANS.

But the apology has done little to calm public anger. Many believe the video reflects a shocking lack of empathy and respect for the victims and their families.

The crash occurred on June 12 when Flight AI171 suffered a catastrophic engine failure shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

The aircraft plunged into a densely populated area, hitting a medical college hostel building and killing all 241 people on board, along with several others on the ground.

The impact and subsequent fire left most bodies badly charred, requiring forensic teams to rely on DNA testing for identification.

Among the victims were 151 Indian nationals, 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and nine ground staff or airport workers.

