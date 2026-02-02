Air India grounds Boeing 787-8 after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has grounded one of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

The airline confirmed the development in an official response. Air India said that soon after receiving the information from the pilot, the aircraft was taken out of service as a precautionary step.

The airline has also involved aircraft manufacturer Boeing to examine the issue on a priority basis and address the pilot’s concerns.

In its statement, an Air India spokesperson said the matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline added that it is following all required safety procedures while the issue is being reviewed.

The airline further clarified that it had earlier carried out checks on the fuel control switches of all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet.

These checks were conducted following a directive from the DGCA, and no issues were found at that time.

Air India assured passengers that safety remains its top priority. The airline said the wellbeing of passengers and crew is paramount, and it will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the highest safety standards.

Meanwhile, the airline in December said that a Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked, the airline said in a statement on December 22.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked. Air India sincerely regrets inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks, the spokesperson added.

“Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” according to the airline.

--IANS

pk