Ahmedabad airport suspends flight operations after Air India plane crashes with 242 on board

Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) officials here on Thursday said that all flight operations remain temporarily suspended until further notice, after Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with 242 passengers (including crew members) aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport.

An SVPIA spokesperson said that "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational".

"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport," said the spokesperson.

"We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," said the spokesperson.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

"Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground. He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support,” according to a Ministry statement.

"Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities. Further updates will be shared by the Ministry as the situation develops," it added.

As per an official statement, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad.

"There were 242 persons onboard the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8,200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100 Hrs of flying experience," the statement said.

"As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the statement added.

Meanwhile, London-Gatwick airport said on its X handle that: "We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25. More information to follow".

--IANS

na/vd