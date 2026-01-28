Adani’s ACC Ltd clocks 346 pc jump in net profit in Q3, logs highest ever volume

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Cement major ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Wednesday reported a standout performance for the quarter ended December 31 (Q3 FY26), with profit after tax (PAT) surging by 346 per cent (normalised basis) at Rs 380 crore year-on-year, with highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 6,483 crore -- up by 22 per cent.

The company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly volume at 11.3 million tonnes, up 15 per cent (on-year).

"We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest‑ever quarterly volumes. Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realisations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions," said Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and CEO, ACC Limited.

The company’s momentum during the quarter reflects transformative steps, chief among which is the announcement of the amalgamation of ACC Limited into Ambuja Cements Limited — establishing a unified ‘One Cement Platform’ that will accelerate its growth trajectory, drive operational excellence, improve capital efficiency, reinforce its industry leadership and support long-term value creation.

"The proposed integration into the One Cement Platform is expected to accelerate both efficiency and growth, enabling deeper synergies across procurement, manufacturing and distribution once statutory approvals are completed," Bahety mentioned.

Pursuant to the implementation of the new Labour Codes with effect from November 21, 2025, the company has recognised Rs 50 crore as an exceptional expense towards additional Gratuity and Leave Encashment obligations.

Along with the parent company, ACC continues to work on cost leadership and targets to achieve Rs 3,650/ MT by FY28 under the One Cement Platform, it said.

Cement grinding units at Salai Banwa (2.4 MTPA) and Kalamboli (1.0 MTPA) are on track to be commissioned in Q4 FY26, the company informed.

"On the market side, our premium portfolio, led by ACC Gold, continues to deliver superior EBITDA margins, and the increasing share of Trade and Premium is expected to sustain realisation advantages. We are grateful to our customers, our expansive dealer and retailer network of over one lakh partners, and the seven‑lakh‑plus influencers (masons/contractors) who power the Adani Cement Parivar," said Bahety.

Moreover, the concrete business footprint increased through the addition of 14 plants YoY -- and now there are 117 plants spread over 45 cities.

