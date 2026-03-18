Adani University, IIT Mandi sign 5-year pact to boost research, academic collaboration

Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) The Adani University on Wednesday signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi to boost academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

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Under this partnership, both institutions will work together on joint research projects, co-author academic papers, and offer opportunities for student and faculty exchange.

The agreement also includes internships, collaborative research funding, and the organisation of seminars and conferences.

“The agreement covers joint research initiatives, co-authored publications, academic exchanges and internship opportunities,” according to an official statement.

As part of the initiative, the two institutes will develop short-term academic programmes such as executive education courses, summer schools, and digital learning modules.

The aim is to provide students and faculty with access to better resources, shared expertise, and wider learning opportunities.

“Both institutions will also explore collaborative research funding, co-host seminars and conferences, and develop short-term programmes including executive education, summer schools and digital courses,” it added.

The five-year collaboration is expected to strengthen research capabilities and promote innovation-led learning.

“It is expected to provide students and faculty access to broader resources, shared expertise and cross-institutional learning opportunities,” as per the statement.

For the Adani University, this partnership reflects its efforts to expand its research ecosystem by working closely with leading academic institutions.

"The MoU supports its objective of integrating industry-linked learning with academic research, while creating pathways for innovation and applied knowledge," the statement said.

The move also highlights a growing trend in higher education, where institutions are increasingly joining hands to tackle complex challenges through interdisciplinary research and shared learning models.

"The partnership also aligns with a broader trend in higher education, where institutions are increasingly collaborating to address complex challenges through interdisciplinary research and shared learning models," the statement added.

--IANS

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