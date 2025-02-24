Adani Group to Invest Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore in Madhya Pradesh, Creating 1.2 Lakh Jobs

Bhopal: The Adani Group will invest Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy, creating more than 1,20,000 jobs by 2030.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reaffirmed the Group's commitment to the state, highlighting what he said was Madhya Pradesh's transformation into one of India's most investment-ready states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Guatam Adani said, "These are not just investments. These are milestones in a shared journey -- a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state's extraordinary rise."

The Group has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs. The new investments will further strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem, aligning with India's vision of self-reliance and innovation.

Gautam Adani also announced that the Adani Group is in advanced discussions with the state government for additional investments of Rs 1,00,000 crore, which would include a greenfield smart city project, a major airport project and a coal gasification project.

"Today, I am proud to announce new investments of over Rs 1,10,000 crore in the areas of pumped storage, cement, mining, smart-meters and thermal energy. These multi-sectoral investments will create more than 1,20,000 jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030. Besides these investments, I am pleased to state that we are in further discussions with the state government for a greenfield smart city, an airport project and a coal-gasification project that would involve an additional investment of Rs 1,00,000 crore," Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group Chairman said that the group remains committed to supporting the economic ambitions of Madhya Pradesh and that the Group's investments will drive large-scale employment, enhance connectivity and position Madhya Pradesh as a key economic hub.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, attended by industry leaders, policymakers and global investors, is a platform for discussing new economic opportunities and driving investments across sectors.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of his son Jeet's wedding, Gautam Adani announced a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to social causes, focused on creating affordable and accessible world-class infrastructure for the underprivileged in the education, healthcare and skill development sectors. (ANI)