Adani Group measures growth through inclusion, not scale: Jeet Adani at GreenX Talks

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) Director Jeet Adani said on Friday that GreenX Talks is more than just a forum, as the Adani Group measures growth through inclusion, not scale.

Read More

"Green represents something everlasting, and the X stands for the extraordinary human spirit," Jeet Adani said, calling it a celebration of possibility, dignity and human excellence.

Inaugurating the fifth edition of GreenX Talks at Adani Corporate House (ACH) in Ahmedabad, he added: "Power is temporary. Character is permanent", emphasising that individuals are masters of their own destiny.

The fifth edition of GreenX Talks reaffirmed a defining principle of the Adani Group — growth is never measured by scale alone, but by inclusion.

Diva Adani, his wife, expanded on the philosophy, noting that GreenX recognises talent not through sympathy but merit. Inclusion, she said, is about creating spaces where people belong because they have earned their place.

In this spirit of institutional inclusion, the Chief Guest for the event was V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Her presence underscored the Central government's continued commitment to strengthening rights-based frameworks, expanding accessibility and creating livelihood, skilling and social security pathways for persons with disabilities across the country.

Acclaimed classical dancer and actor Sudha Chandran spoke about resilience and reinvention, urging individuals never to let circumstance define identity. "When life challenges you, respond not with limitation but with conviction," she said, reinforcing the programme’s message that dignity and determination shape destiny.

Visually-impaired entrepreneur Srikant Bolla, the Founder of Bollant Industries, delivered one of the most resonant lines of the event. "If you don’t dream the impossible, you cannot achieve it. I am not a man of yesterday, I am a man of tomorrow," he said, underscoring that hardship can become fuel for purpose and that every ‘no’ can be turned into a ‘yes’.

The programme also featured the Adani Ability Awards, presented by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Ajay Kumar Reddy, former captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team and a celebrated para-sports leader, was honoured in the Adaptive Sports Excellence category.

Ayushi Dabas, IAS officer and public policy professional, received the Excellence in Public Service award. Lt Col C. Dwarkesh, Indian Army officer and advocate for adaptive sports, was recognised for Service Courage in Adaptive Sports Excellence.

Malvika Iyer, a disability rights activist and international speaker, was awarded for Outstanding Disability Advocacy. Sheela Sharma, artist and creative practitioner, received the Excellence for Creative Expression award.

Bolla was honoured for Excellence in Inclusive Entrepreneurship, and Chandran for Excellence in Cultural Contribution.

Alina Alam, social entrepreneur and Founder of Mitti Cafe, received the Award for Disruptive Employee Model. Meera Shenoy, social entrepreneur and Founder of Youth4Jobs, was honoured for Excellence in Execution. Members of the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team were also felicitated on the occasion.

Over five editions, GreenX Talks has evolved into a distinctive platform within the Adani Group ecosystem, spotlighting individuals who redefine strength and merit.

--IANS

na/vd