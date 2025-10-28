Adani Green’s energy sales up 39 pc in April-Sep, revenue surges 26 pc at Rs 6,088 crore

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday reported 26 per cent revenue growth (year-on-year) at Rs 6,088 crore in the first half this fiscal (H1 FY26), as energy sales surged 39 per cent to 19,569 million units.

For the half fiscal year ended September 30, the operational capacity stood at 16.7 GW, which continues to be the largest in India.

EBITDA grew 25 per cent (on-year) at Rs 5,651 crore in H1 FY26, exceeding the annual EBITDA for FY23.

"Having already added 2.4 GW RE capacity in H1 FY26, we're on a firm path to 5 GW capacity addition in FY26 and reaching our targeted capacity of 50 GW by 2030. With relentless efforts by our team, we are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of the 30 GW RE plant at Khavda in Gujarat," said Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy.

The company produced 19.6 billion units of clean power—enough to supply a country like Croatia for an entire year.

"We’re consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalising ever more aspects of our business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety. The ongoing recognition of our ESG initiatives reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and commitment to lead India’s energy transition," Khanna noted.

The Adani Group company has consistently expanded its greenfield capacities backed by advanced resource planning, engineering, and supply chain management, with project management, execution and assurance from its partner, Adani Infra India Ltd (AIIL).

Operational capacity expanded by a robust 49 per cent YoY to 16.7 GW, putting it on track to achieve the 50 GW target.

AGEL added 2,437 MW greenfield capacity in H1 FY26, which is 74 per cent of the capacity addition in the entire FY25. The greenfield additions over the last one year were 5,496 MW, which included 4,200 MW of solar capacity (2,900 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 1,050 MW in Rajasthan and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh); 491 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 805 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

AGEL is steadily progressing in the development of the massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris.

