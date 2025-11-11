Adani Enterprises’ board approves rights issue to raise Rs 24,930 crore at 24 pc discount

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (IANS) The board of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Tuesday approved a partly paid-up rights issue to raise Rs 24,930 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per rights equity share, representing a 24 per cent discount to the market, in a bid to bolster its next growth phase.

The board has approved the issuance of 13.85 crore partly paid-up equity shares to existing shareholders, aiming to further strengthen its capital structure.

The rights issue price has been set at Rs 1,800 per share, representing a 24 per cent discount to Adani Enterprises’ closing price of Rs 2,370.2 on Tuesday.

November 17 is the record date for determining eligible shareholders, said the flagship company of the Adani Group in an exchange filing.

The company plans to issue 13,85,01,687 new shares, potentially increasing its outstanding equity shares by 12 per cent to 1,29,26,82,416.

“The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 3 Rights Equity Shares for every 25 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date,” AEL said in its filing.

According to the company, the rights issue is aimed at “strengthening its balance sheet further to support the next phase of incubation” as its core infrastructure businesses scale and contribute a growing share to earnings.

AEL reported robust results for the July-September quarter and the first six months of the current fiscal (FY26), clocking an impressive 84 per cent increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,199 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 7,688 crore in H1 FY26 while consolidated profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 2,281 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The emerging core infra businesses have recorded half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 5,470 crore, with an increase of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis and now contribute 71 per cent to total EBITDA, it informed.

