Adani Electricity provides 653 temporary power connections to Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Wednesday said it has provided 653 temporary power connections to Navratri and Durga Puja Pandals this year.

In anticipation of the festive season, Adani Electricity Mumbai had earlier this month simplified the process for Navratri and Durga Puja organisers to obtain temporary electricity connections for their pandals.

With a commitment to safety and efficiency, the utility assures connection within 48 hours of application submission.

“We are proud to share that this year, we successfully provided temporary electricity connections to over 653 Durga Puja/Navratri pandals across the city. Adani Electricity recognises the importance of uninterrupted power supply throughout these auspicious celebrations,” a company spokesperson said.

“We understand the importance of uninterrupted power during these celebrations. Last year, we successfully provided continuous electricity to over 647 Durga Puja/Navratri pandals across the city. This year, we’ve strengthened our operations to ensure even faster connection releases and reliable supply,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, during the Ganpati festival, Adani Electricity released approximately 950 temporary connections to Ganpati Pandals and installed over 2,571 floodlights at 167 Lord Ganesh idol immersion locations across 15 BMC wards, ensuring a safe and joyful experience for devotees.

Further, Adani Electricity also deployed a Quick Response Team with a well-defined restoration plan to address any unforeseen issues during the festivities.

The company also issued a safety advisory urging all pandals to: use wiring services only from licensed electrical contractors, install mandatory Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) to protect devotees and volunteers from electrical hazards.

Prioritising safety, reliability, and ease of access to power, Adani Electricity also issued dos and don’ts for Navratri and Durga Puja pandals.

Adani Electricity urged to use standard wires and switches for the connection, and allow only an authorised person to enter the meter cabin.

"A fire extinguisher with operating knowledge is to be placed near the meter cabin. The danger board needs to be fixed near the meter cabin. Proper earthing at the meter cabin," the company said.

Adani Electricity also advised against using unauthorised extensions or direct supply, making any joints in wiring, putting obstacles at the entry of the meter cabin, and exceeding the sanctioned load.

