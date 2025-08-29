Adani Airports plans big upgrade for Lucknow International Airport, to spend Rs 10,000 crore

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) Adani Airports on Friday announced a massive investment plan of Rs 10,000 crore to expand and modernise the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow.

The investment will be made in phases and is aimed at boosting passenger capacity, upgrading facilities, adopting new technology, and strengthening cargo operations.

The company has already spent Rs 2,401 crore on building a new terminal and improving road infrastructure around the airport.

At present, the CCSIA can handle about 8 million passengers annually. With the completion of Terminal 3, Phase 2 in 2026-27, and an additional investment of Rs 900 crore, the capacity is expected to rise to 14 million passengers a year.

According to Adani Airports, the expansion will introduce "swing operations", where common facilities can be used for both domestic and international flights depending on peak demand.

This model is expected to improve efficiency and create a smoother travel experience while also blending technology with elements of art and culture.

Currently, the airport has seven operational aerobridges and can accommodate Type D aircraft, with parking space for 15 planes at a time.

Connectivity has also been improving steadily, with the airport now operating 42 direct routes, including 31 domestic and 11 international destinations.

International flyers account for nearly 19 per cent of total passenger traffic. Lucknow’s airport also plays a significant role in Uttar Pradesh’s economy, as the city contributes about 4 per cent of the state’s GDP.

Adani Airports is also giving priority to cargo growth. The company plans to create a capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes within the next five years.

New international routes, including direct flights to Vietnam and Singapore, are also on the cards.

The expansion project highlights Adani Airports’ long-term strategy to position Lucknow as a key aviation hub in Uttar Pradesh, supporting both passenger travel and cargo trade for the region.

--IANS

pk/vd