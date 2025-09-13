Act East: Centre implements series of transformative initiatives to boost inclusive growth

New Delhi: To accelerate inclusive growth in the northeastern region, the Central Government has implemented a series of transformative initiatives under its Act East vision.

The Railways Ministry is spearheading a massive transformation in the region, with record investments aimed at bridging infrastructure gaps and boosting connectivity.

According to the government data, since 2014, the railway budget allocation for the region has increased fivefold, reaching a cumulative Rs 62,477 crore, including Rs 10,440 crore for the current fiscal year.

Railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are currently underway (along with Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram), marking the highest level of investment the region has ever seen.

Built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore, the 51-kilometre Bairabi–Sairang railway line will connect Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time since independence.

With 143 bridges and 45 tunnels constructed across challenging terrain, the construction is an engineering marvel with one of the bridges taller than Qutub Minar, as per the official statement.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) has constructed 16,207 km of National Highways in the northeast.

“A notable example of this commitment is the approval of a 15-km road construction project between Mangaldoi and Mazikuchi in Assam, costing Rs 45.31 crore. Approved in August 2025, the project will be implemented under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) – Roads,” the official statement said.

Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 17,637 road works covering 89,436 km and 2,398 bridges have been sanctioned in the region. Of these, 16,469 road works spanning 80,933 km and 2,108 bridges have been completed, significantly improving last-mile connectivity in remote and rural areas.

Also, multiple government-funded projects, including BharatNet and others supported by Digital Bharat Nidhi, have enhanced digital connectivity in the northeast, by making Gram Panchayats service-ready and commissioning mobile towers across the region.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN to improve air travel access from airports that were previously unserved or underserved. This initiative has helped establish numerous routes, linking various airports and heliports across the North Eastern Region.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is providing financial assistance to the eight Northeast states to support developmental projects linked to infrastructure, connectivity, and communication. This is being done through five Central Sector Schemes: NESIDS (Roads), NESIDS (OTRI), PM-DevINE, Schemes of North Eastern Council (NEC), and Special Development Packages (SDPs).

Notably, the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) is a 100 per cent centrally funded Central Sector Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022–23.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the four-year period from 2022–23 to 2025–26.

Its objectives are to fund infrastructure projects in a convergent manner in line with the PM GatiShakti framework, support social development initiatives based on the region’s specific needs, enable livelihood opportunities for youth and women, and address development gaps across various sectors in the northeast.

A recently-organised ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025’ attracted Rs 4.48 lakh crore in investment interest, particularly in key sectors such as energy, agro-food processing, tourism, textiles, healthcare, education, IT, entertainment, infrastructure, and logistics.

--IANS