ACME Solar’s net profit for FY25 crashes over 64 pc to Rs 250.8 crore

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Gurugram-based renewable energy player ACME Solar Holdings Limited has reported a steep decline of over 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit, which dropped to Rs 122 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 532.3 crore in the same period last financial year (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year (FY25), ACME Solar’s net profit declined by around 64 per cent to Rs 250.8 crore, compared to Rs 697.7 crore in FY24.

The sharp fall in profits came despite a strong rise in revenue. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 486.88 crore, up from Rs 295.16 crore a year ago -- marking a YoY growth of nearly 65 per cent.

Total income also increased significantly to Rs 539.2 crore in Q4 FY25, from Rs 318 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal -- showing a 69.56 per cent rise.

However, finance costs grew to Rs 205.5 crore from Rs 177.3 crore in the same period last fiscal -- an increase of around 15.90 per cent.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose sharply to Rs 102.2 crore, up 66.99 per cent from Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

Despite the decline in profits, the company highlighted strong operational progress.

Chairperson and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Upadhyay said FY25 was a ‘remarkable year’ for ACME Solar, as it expanded its operational portfolio and commissioned its largest single-location project -- a 1,200 MW SECI ISTS solar project.

He added that the company is now witnessing stronger earnings performance, with Q4 revenue rising 70 per cent YoY to Rs 539 crore and EBITDA jumping 118 per cent to Rs 488 crore.

He also stated that ACME’s focus on hybrid and firm-dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions is making the business more resilient.

--IANS

pk/rvt/