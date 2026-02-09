AAI favours Keelakarai site for proposed greenfield airport near TN's Rameswaram

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has identified a site near Keelakarai in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district as the most suitable location for the proposed greenfield airport planned to serve Rameswaram and its surrounding regions.

A pre-feasibility report submitted recently to the Tamil Nadu government has found the Keelakarai site — located near Manikaneri and Mayakulam villages — to be technically viable for airport development.

The move follows a request from the state government in September last year, asking the AAI to evaluate two potential locations: one near Uchipuli and the other near Keelakarai.

In October, a joint inspection team comprising officials from the AAI and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) conducted detailed field visits to both sites.

According to sources, the Keelakarai location presents fewer physical and social challenges compared to Uchipuli. While this site does have some high-tension power lines and waterbodies, these are considered manageable obstacles.

In contrast, the Uchipuli site is dotted with dense tree cover, agricultural lands including paddy fields, groundwater wells and a higher concentration of residents, which could complicate land acquisition and construction.

AAI officials noted that the high-tension lines at Keelakarai would need to be rerouted if the project proceeds. However, the land is largely contiguous and more suitable for infrastructure development. The site also enjoys reasonable connectivity, lying about 10 km from Ramanathapuram Railway Station, 120 km from Madurai Airport, and 140 km from Thoothukudi Airport.

One key concern flagged in the report is that the airspace around both proposed sites falls close to INS Parundu, an Indian Naval Air Station.

This proximity will require careful coordination with defence authorities to ensure safe flight operations and regulatory compliance.

The final decision on site selection rests with the Tamil Nadu government and is likely to be taken after the upcoming elections.

Once the location is finalised, the state must conduct an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey to identify and address potential hazards. It will then seek site clearance and in-principle approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with permissions from the Ministries of Defence and Environment and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

If all approvals are secured, the proposed airport is expected to come up on nearly 600 acres, significantly boosting regional connectivity and tourism around Rameswaram.

