96 pc of public grievance redressal targets achieved: Ministry of Steel

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Steel on Tuesday said that 96 per cent of its public grievance redressal targets have already been achieved under the ongoing Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, highlighting its commitment to efficiency and good governance.

The campaign, which runs from October 2 to October 31, focuses on improving administrative processes by clearing pending matters related to Members of Parliament (MPs), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), VIPs, the Cabinet, and State Governments, along with cases registered on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

“96 per cent of public Grievance redressal targets have already been achieved,” the Ministry of Steel said in its statement.

According to the ministry, significant progress has been made so far. A total of 8,525 physical files has been weeded out, while 195 cleanliness drives have been carried out against a target of 282.

“A total of 8,525 physical files has been successfully weeded out,” they added.

The disposal of scrap, e-waste, and redundant documents has also helped free up nearly 9,851 square feet of office space.

Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Steel have introduced innovative practices in record management and grievance resolution, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and transparency.

"Several CPSEs under the Ministry have implemented best practices in record management and grievance resolution, setting benchmarks for other departments," the ministry added.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cleanliness, improving workflow, and ensuring the timely resolution of public grievances in line with the government’s broader agenda of administrative reform and good governance.

“The Ministry of Steel remains committed to enhancing efficiency, promoting cleanliness, and ensuring timely resolution of pending matters in alignment with the broader goals of administrative reform and transparency,” it mentioned.

--IANS

pk