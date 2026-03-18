71 pc firms in India willing to invest in digital tech, highest globally: Report

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) As many as 71 per cent of companies in India are willing to invest significantly in digital technologies -- the highest globally -- highlighting the country’s strong push towards digital transformation, a report said on Wednesday, adding that India ranks among top 3 in global industry 4.0 adoption.

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According to the MHP report in collaboration with LMU Munich, a majority of respondents worldwide expect significant disruption in the next decade due to digitalisation. About 31 per cent believe their industries will undergo fundamental change, while another 51 per cent consider it likely.

India stands out in this transition, with 44 per cent of respondents convinced that software-driven approaches are already transforming their industries, compared to just 17 per cent in the DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

This gap is attributed to India’s stronger ‘software-first’ mindset and faster adoption of digital technologies, indicating a higher readiness for structural change, the report said.

The report also underlined India’s growing readiness to adopt software-driven approaches, with companies showing greater intent to invest in new technologies compared to peers in major global markets.

"India is emerging as one of the most transformation-ready markets globally, with companies showing the highest willingness to invest in digital technologies amid rapid adoption of software-driven approaches," it said.

This compares with 65 per cent in Mexico and 59 per cent in the United States. In contrast, only 29 per cent of respondents in the DACH region expressed similar willingness.

Christina S. Reich from FOM University of Applied Sciences said the lower investment appetite in Europe is linked to a stronger focus on efficiency and cost optimisation, which often limits strategic growth and innovation.

She added that emerging markets such as India, China and Mexico are pursuing more differentiated strategies, with India focusing on improving quality and aligning with global standards to expand into new markets.

The report also noted that Asian markets, particularly China, along with the US, are adopting digital production technologies faster and in a more integrated manner than European companies.

--IANS

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