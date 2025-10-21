67 million Indians visit fuel stations daily: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that nearly 67 million Indians visit fuel stations every day -- reflecting the country’s growing energy demand in line with its rapid economic progress.

Highlighting India’s impressive growth, Puri said the nation has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.3 trillion and recorded a strong 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of FY25-26.

“India currently consumes about 5.5 million barrels of oil per day -- showcasing the scale of its expanding energy needs,” Puri wrote on social media platform X.

The minister shared that India’s gas pipeline network, which spans 24,500 km, is being expanded to 33,000 km by 2030 to ensure wider energy access.

He also noted that over 10.60 crore households have been provided LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, while 1.55 crore homes are connected through piped natural gas (PNG).

“The country now has around 8,300 CNG stations catering to millions of vehicles daily,” the Union Minister stated.

Emphasising India’s push toward clean and sustainable energy, Puri said 114 compressed biogas (CBG) plants are operational, and projects in green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are being rapidly scaled up.

Puri added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s energy sector is driving the country’s unstoppable march toward the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 -- #ViksitBharat.

Meanwhile, last week, Puri said that the government has opened up 99 per cent of India’s offshore area for oil & gas exploration and widened the import basket of crude to over 40 countries from 27 earlier.

“India’s energy journey stands on "four strong pillars" which include diversification of crude imports, innovation, increase in domestic exploration of oil & gas, and a clean transition reflected in the Green Hydrogen Mission and 10.60 crore Ujjwala families who have benefited under the PM’s scheme for subsidised LPG,” the Union Minister added.

--IANS

pk