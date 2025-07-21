51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The government on Monday said it plans to develop 51 new river cruise circuits on 47 national waterways across 14 states and three union territories (UTs) by 2027.

With the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission, the government aims to increase river cruise passengers from 0.5 million to 1.5 million, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The mission focuses on upgrading cruise terminals, ports, and related infrastructure, promoting eco-friendly tourism practices using green vessels, and creating numerous employment opportunities in the cruise industry in the coming two years.

The river cruise tourism sector in India has witnessed notable growth, with the number of river cruise voyages on National Waterways increasing from 371 in 2023-24 to 443 in 2024-25.

This 19.4 per cent growth underscores the rising appeal and operational efficiency of river cruises in India's inland waterways.

Adding to this momentum, Viking Cruises has announced its entry into India's river cruise market with Viking Brahmaputra, an 80-guest vessel scheduled to begin operations in late 2027, signalling heightened interest and investment in India’s river cruise tourism sector.

Viking Brahmaputra, to be indigenously developed by Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kolkata, will operate on National Waterway-2.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and guidance of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is making strides in promoting river cruise tourism and developing sustainable water transport system in India.

The sector has witnessed exceptional growth over the last 11 years. From just five vessels on three waterways in 2013–14, river cruise operations have expanded to 25 vessels across 13 national waterways in 2024–25.

IWAI has recently signed agreements with several state governments to promote cruise tourism on National Waterways, including partnerships with the governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for cruise tourism on River Narmada, with the Delhi government for operating ferries and cruises on the Yamuna River, and with the government of Jammu and Kashmir for sustainable tourism on the Jhelum, Ravi, and Chenab rivers.

Besides, IWAI is developing dedicated cruise terminals on the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, with three cruise terminals planned in Varanasi, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Patna.

In the northeast, four more cruise terminals at Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Neamati, and Guijan are proposed to be developed by 2027.

--IANS

na/