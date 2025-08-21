'50 pc business dip': Bengaluru Hotels Association appeals to Dy CM Shivakumar for expediting road repair work

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) The Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, appealing for expediting repair works across the city as their business is getting affected.

Association President Subramanya Holla H.S. stated that road repair works in Bengaluru are not being completed within the scheduled timeframe. Projects that were supposed to be finished within three months have taken more than a year and remain incomplete.

"Due to this delay, businesses in many affected areas have seen an estimated 50 per cent drop in sales. This includes hotels, bakeries, sweet shops, bars and restaurants, and other retail outlets. In addition, the general public and senior citizens are facing severe inconvenience," he said.

"Therefore, we strongly urge that all ongoing works be completed within the designated timeline. If additional time is required, we request at least a 50 per cent concession on charges paid by business owners, including property tax, garbage tax, electricity fixed charges, excise fees, and other license fees. We also request you to expedite the road works and support the businesses affected by these delays," he added.

Association Secretary Veerendra N. Kamat told IANS that hotel owners are hopeful of receiving a response within a day or two from Shivakumar’s office.

"Across Bengaluru, multiple works have been taken up. On the one hand, Metro construction is ongoing, while the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have also undertaken works on roads and public spaces. Roads have been dug up, and with the rains pouring, traffic jams have worsened. There is no space for pedestrians. On Platform Road, for instance, both sides have been dug up, leaving space for only one bus to pass. People are unable to walk on this stretch, and hotels here have suffered heavy losses,” he said.

"In Vyalikaval, road works have been left incomplete for more than a year. Members of the association have repeatedly raised this issue in meetings, which prompted the submission of this memorandum. While we can cut back on purchasing vegetables and provisions, rents, salaries, and other unavoidable expenses must still be met despite the lack of business," Kamat added.

