5 Indian gaming startups to showcase AI innovations at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Under the gaming and interactive technology category at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, five Indian startups will showcase AI‑powered solutions that highlight "India’s growing leadership at the intersection of AI, gaming, immersive media and enterprise transformation," the government said on Monday.

Read More

The participation of these startups' underscores expanding capabilities in AI‑powered gaming, immersive experiences, cognitive transformation and interactive storytelling, according to an official statement.

One startup will showcase an AI‑powered art creation platform that generates production‑ready game assets including character designs, environments, UI elements, storyboards and animation components with speed, consistency and stylistic control, the statement from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

Another startup will showcase a competitive multiplayer cricket game with over 18 million users worldwide and a Generative AI real‑time commentary engine, the statement said.

A third will demonstrate its integrated mobile handheld gaming ecosystem designed to transform smartphones into console-grade gaming devices.

These startups at the summit reflect a broader national ambition to build globally competitive, AI-native platforms and position India at the forefront of next-generation digital innovation, the ministry said.

A special panel discussion will convene global investors and industry leaders to discuss India’s expanding influence in AI-driven game development and interactive media.

The session will examine evolving investment trends, AI-enabled production models, skilling initiatives and policy frameworks required to accelerate India’s rise as a global powerhouse in AI-powered gaming innovation, the ministry informed.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, a premier global conference on Artificial Intelligence, is set to bring together governments, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers and policymakers to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries.

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries.

Policy makers on Friday, at the event, said that the first step toward AI‑led prosperity must begin with education and foundational skill reforms.

--IANS

aar/pk