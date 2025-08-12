40 GWh battery cell capacity awarded to 4 firms, projects under implementation: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In a bid to reduce dependence on Asian countries for lithium-ion batteries and other basic requirements, a total of 40 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) capacity has been awarded to four beneficiary firms, and the projects are under implementation, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

India is mostly dependent on other Asian countries for the production and promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs), exposing the industry to supply chain risks and price fluctuations.

Most of the global battery value chain imports originate from China, as the country has significant presence across the value chain, Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme namely 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage', administered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), one beneficiary firm has confirmed installation of 1 GWh ACC capacity, under pilot run at present, said the minister.

As per the information received from the Ministry of Mines, the Union Cabinet approved the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) on January 29, 2025, for a period of seven years from 2024-25 to 2030-31, with a proposed expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore and an expected investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and other stakeholders.

The NCMM aims to secure a long-term sustainable supply of critical minerals and strengthen India’s critical mineral value chains encompassing all stages from mineral exploration and mining to beneficiation, processing, and recovery from end-of-life products, said the minister.

“In the interest of developing bilateral cooperation with countries having rich mineral resources, Ministry of Mines has entered into bilateral agreements with the governments of a number of countries such as Australia, Argentina, Zambia, Peru, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Cote D’Ivoire and international organisations such as International Energy Agency (IEA),” he added.

The Ministry of Mines has also set up Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), a Joint Venture company with the objective to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets that hold critical and strategic significance, specifically targeting minerals like Lithium, Cobalt, etc.

KABIL has signed an Exploration and Development Agreement with CAMYEN, a State-owned enterprise of Catamarca province of Argentina for Exploration and Mining of 5 Lithium Blocks in Argentina and has acquired 15,703 hectares in Catamarca Province, Argentina, for lithium exploration and mining.

KABIL is also exploring joint investments in large value projects in Australia in collaboration with other Indian PSUs. Ministry of Mines is also engaging on various multilateral and bilateral platforms such as Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), and initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) for strengthening the critical minerals value chain.

