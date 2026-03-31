3.1 lakh PNG connections gasified in March, 2.7 lakh more being added

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) More than 3.1 lakh PNG connections covering domestic, commercial, hostel, and canteen segments have been gasified in March, while another 2.7 lakh new connections have been given and are being gasified to make more natural gas available for cooking amid disruptions in LPG imports due to the Iran war, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry announced on Tuesday.

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More than 50 lakh domestic LPG cylinders are being delivered daily on average since March 1, 2026, and no 'dryouts' have been reported at LPG distributorships. Besides, over 3.2 lakh 5 kg cylinders have been sold to migrant labourers since March 23, with more than 63,000 sold on Monday, a ministry statement said.

In the case of piped natural gas (PNG) and CNG for vehicles, priority has been accorded to consumers with 100 per cent supply to meet demand. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are being maintained at around 80 per cent of their average consumption, it added.

Measures have been put in place to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, in view of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained, while domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support local consumption, it said.

All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country. However, instances of panic buying due to rumours have been noticed in certain areas, resulting in unusually high sales and crowding at retail outlets. However, adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available at all petrol pumps across the country, the statement highlighted.

The government has reiterated its advice to the public not to believe rumours and has requested state governments to disseminate correct information through press briefings.

Online LPG bookings have increased to around 92 per cent, while the delivery authentication code (DAC) based deliveries have increased from 53 per cent in February 2026 to 83 per cent at present, helping prevent diversion.

Commercial LPG supply has been restored to 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including reform-based allocations. The latest additional allocation prioritises industries such as steel, automobile, textile, chemicals and plastics, especially process industries requiring specialised heating.

Most states and UTs have issued orders for non-domestic LPG allocation, with around 41,503 MT uplifted since March 14.

City gas distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels and canteens to address concerns regarding commercial LPG availability.

CGD entities have also been directed to prioritise PNG connections for residential schools, colleges, hostels, community kitchens, and Anganwadi kitchens within 5 days, where pipelines are available.

Supply to operating urea fertiliser plants is now steady at around 70-75 per cent of their last 6-month average consumption. Additional LNG cargoes and Regasified LNG (RLNG) are also being sourced to maintain the supplies and pipeline hydraulics.

CGD companies, including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL, are offering incentives to promote domestic and commercial PNG connections.

The Centre has requested states, UTs, and Central Ministries to expedite approvals for CGD network expansion.

An additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG has been offered to states and UTs to support long-term transition from LPG to PNG, with allocations recommended based on reform measures undertaken by states.

--IANS

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