2 in 3 Indian MSMEs now digitally equipped to boost business outcomes: Report

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India are increasingly leveraging technology to enhance business outcomes, with 67 per cent of them demonstrating digital readiness across core and advanced technologies, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) reveals that two in three MSMEs in India are digitally equipped — ranging from core technologies like ERP, CRM, and cloud platforms to advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and data analytics.

“This signals a maturing digital ecosystem among Indian MSMEs,” the report mentioned.

While 62 per cent of them actively seek digital advisory services — through MSME-focused online communities, forums, and professional networks, 43 per cent of MSMEs report proficiency in core digital tools, including cloud computing, ERP, and CRM platforms.

About 23 per cent have moved up the digital value chain, adopting more advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and analytics.

According to the report, nearly 59 per cent rely on platforms like LinkedIn, X, and WhatsApp for business news, peer learning, and industry updates.

“India’s digital momentum is being reshaped by a growing base of MSMEs adopting technology to drive competitiveness and innovation. While the signs of digital maturity are promising, there remains a sizeable segment that faces persistent barriers — especially around awareness, skills and cybersecurity,” said Prabhu Ram, VP- Industry Research Group (IRG), CMR.

MSMEs are increasingly turning to structured, accessible trusted advisory platforms to bridge this gap, he added.

As per the study insights, 70 per cent of digitally aware MSMEs actively seek digital advisory guidance.

MSMEs are the key towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and it is the right time to speak about Industry and MSME collaboration to celebrate their contribution to India’s aspirations.

India, in its aspiration, has been constantly growing, from being the 10th largest economy 10 years ago to currently the 4th largest economy. India has enormous potential with around 60 million enterprises.

—IANS

na/