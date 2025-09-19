1.73 crore apple boxes transported from Himachal, says govt

Shimla, Sep 19 (IANS) Despite torrential rain and extensive damage to roads in Himachal Pradesh, 1.73 crore apple boxes of 20 kg each have reached various markets, the government said on Friday.

This marks a significant increase compared to 1.23 crore boxes during this period last year.

Damaged roads have been either restored or temporarily reconnected in record time to ensure smooth transportation of apples, said the government.

Even during peak damage, government machinery worked round the clock to facilitate apple growers.

A government spokesperson said that from Shimla and Kinnaur districts, 1.09 crore boxes were sold by the APMC against 77,40,164 boxes last year.

From APMC in Mandi, 16,81,055 boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year, while from Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes and from Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024.

The spokesperson said that besides ensuring smooth transportation of apples, the government has also extended benefits to orchardists under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Through HPMC, procurement has crossed 55,000 metric tonnes, which is more than double compared to last year.

To facilitate this, HPMC has set up 274 collection centres, where apple procurement is underway. HPMC's fruit processing plants at Parala in Shimla district, Parwanoo in Solan district and Jarol in Mandi district are processing nearly 400 tonnes of apples daily.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the government is making every possible effort to support apple growers, ensuring that they do not miss out on any financial benefits. Responding to the apple transportation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "The government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and ensuring their well-being. We have introduced the Universal Carton to guarantee remunerative prices and to put an end to the exploitation of horticulturists."

--IANS

vg/svn