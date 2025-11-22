Two accused involved in human trafficking in the form of cyber-slavery arrested by IFSO: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Two accused involved in human trafficking in the form of cyber-slavery were arrested by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) on Saturday, according to the Delhi Police.

In a statement issued by the Cyber Cell Dwarka, the IFSO, Cyber Cell Dwarka, has successfully busted a transnational human trafficking syndicate that trapped Indian youths in cyber-fraud operations in Myanmar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Danish Raja, resident of Bawana, Delhi, aged 24, and Harsh, resident of Faridabad, Haryana, aged 30.

On October 22, Myanmar Military raided the scam centre in their country and rescued the victims. After temporary refuge at a humanitarian camp, they were assisted by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar and repatriated safely to India on November 19.

In close co-ordination with I4C, MHA, the deportees were closely examined to find out if they were trafficked to Myanmar for cyber slavery.

Till now, almost 300 Indians belonging to different States have been repatriated. These individuals have been working in the scam compounds of Myanmar. Out of these, the deportees who belonged to Delhi were examined and accordingly legal action was initiated, according to the Delhi Police.

One of the repatriated victims, Imtiyaz Babu, resident of JJ Colony, Bawana, filed a complaint alleging that he had been lured by the accused with the promise of a lucrative overseas data-entry operator job.

The victims revealed that they were trafficked via Kolkata to Bangkok to Myawaddy (Myanmar). They were confined and assaulted inside a scam facility at KK Park, Myawaddy and forced to commit cyber-fraud targeting US nationals.

They were also threatened with armed guards and violence.

A case, registered as FIR No. 289/25 dated 20.11.2025 at Special Cell police station, was filed under Sections 143(3)/316(2)/318(4)/351(2)/61(2) of the BNS and Sections 10/24 of the Immigration Act, and an investigation was initiated.

On November 20, acting on Intelligence gathered from the detailed examination of the deportees, a dedicated IFSO team — comprising Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SI Mahesh Kumar, SI Sanjeev Baliyan, SI Akash, SI Vishw, HC Bir Singh, and Ct. Lohit — was formed under the supervision of ACP Vivekanand Jha and overall direction of DCP Vinit Kumar. The team apprehended Danish Raja from Bawana, Delhi.

He confessed to having connections with scam operations in Myanmar and admitted that he continued recruiting Indian youths even after his own deportation in March 2025.

This case highlights the evolving tactics of organised cyber-crime networks that exploit Indian youths with fraudulent overseas job offers.

The investigation has revealed use of illegal cross-border routes, multiple vehicle transfers under armed escorts, systematic intimidation and exploitation to run large-scale cyber-fraud operations.

Two mobile phones containing incriminating chats and communication with foreign handlers have been seized, and digital forensic analysis is underway.

Further investigation is ongoing to trace the money trail and identify additional conspirators.

Delhi Police in close and effective co-ordination with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), MHA remain committed to combating such transnational crimes and ensuring victim protection and swift action against traffickers.

