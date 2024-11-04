Several rounds fired at plywood shop by three unidentified persons in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi: Three people with muffled faces and riding on a two-wheeler fired several rounds at a plywood shop and fled the spot in Delhi Nangloi area on Monday, police said.

The incident accoutred at 1:30 PM under Nangloi police station. Upon receiving the call, teams from the local police reached the location.

The incident was confirmed by DCP Outer District, and details were gathered from the complainant.

It was found that while the complainant was at his shop, three youths with muffled faces, came to the shop, fired multiple rounds in air and ran away on scooty, police said in a statement.

The spot was inspected by the crime team and on the basis of the statement of the complainant case is being registered under relevant sections. Efforts to trace the accused persons is in progress.

—ANI