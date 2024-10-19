Odisha: Two youths detained for misbehaving with Indian Coast Guard officer, family

Bhubaneswar: Two youths have been detained for allegedly misbehaving with a Deputy Inspector General at the Indian Coast Guard and his family, and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said.

The vehicle of the accused has been seized, and the CCTV footage is being scanned by the police.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday. An Indian Coast Guard officer was travelling with his family when they were allegedly stopped by two youths, who were in inebriated condition and misbehaved with the officer and his family.

"An incident of road rage was reported yesterday. The victim was an officer of the rank of DIG from the ICG. While he was travelling with his family, two youths in an inebriated condition stopped his vehicle at a traffic crossing and misbehaved with him...The matter has been taken very seriously," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra said on Friday.

The DCP further said that the City Police Commissioner intervened in the matter and the two youths were detained. He assured that necessary legal action will be taken against the accused.

"The City Police Commissioner also intervened in the matter and the police acted very swiftly and detained the two youths. Their vehicle has been seized and we are verifying the CCTV footage of the location. We are also questioning both the accused... Necessary legal action will be initiated against them..." he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway in the case.

—ANI