Odisha: Man, two female friends arrested for killing wife with anaesthesia

Bhubaneswar: A man and his two female friends have been arrested for allegedly killing his 26-year-old wife in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, after she came to know about their extramarital affairs, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the matter came to light on October 28 after after suspicions of foul play arose in the wife's death. Preliminary investigation revealed that the wife was forcibly injected with anaesthesia, which led to her death.

"On October 28, we received a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report indicating foul play in an unnatural death case reported earlier at the Bharatpur Police Station. It came to light that the deceased woman had been forcibly injected with anaesthesia, resulting in her death," Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra told ANI.

According to police, the three accused conspired to commit the crime and forcibly injected her with anaesthesia.

"A special team investigating the case found that the deceased's husband, along with his two female friends, conspired to murder his wife by forcibly injecting her with anaesthesia," DCP Mishra said.

"This is a clear case of murder. The three accused, including the husband and his two female friends, have been arrested," he added.

—ANI